Dakota Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $276.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.91. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

