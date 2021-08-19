Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,001 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 151.7% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $78.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

