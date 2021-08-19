Acutus Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,246 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,254% compared to the average daily volume of 92 call options.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $13.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($0.02). Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 844.29% and a negative return on equity of 90.26%. Equities analysts expect that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

AFIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Acutus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

