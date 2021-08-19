Naka Bodhi Token Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $40,784.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.29 or 0.00144761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.93 or 0.00150727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,325.72 or 0.99815491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00907257 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,971.89 or 0.06692281 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

