B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 30.9% in July

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BOSC opened at $4.05 on Thursday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.