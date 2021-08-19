Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Drops By 30.9%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the July 15th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOSC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 58.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 119,815 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the first quarter valued at $110,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 0.70. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

