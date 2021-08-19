Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Short Interest Update

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the July 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BBI opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Brickell Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 9,449.56% and a negative return on equity of 127.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brickell Biotech news, Chairman Reginald L. Hardy purchased 100,000 shares of Brickell Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 348,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,951.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 218,124 shares of company stock valued at $145,143 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brickell Biotech by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 333,169 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 46,423 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Brickell Biotech by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brickell Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brickell Biotech in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.