Analysts Set Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) PT at $75.00

Shares of Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNHBY shares. Citigroup raised shares of Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Dnb Asa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dnb Asa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dnb Asa in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, raised Dnb Asa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Dnb Asa stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.54. Dnb Asa has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01.

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, investment accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, mutual funds, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

