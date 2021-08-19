Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives C$11.96 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

TSE:FSZ opened at C$10.52 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$11.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.