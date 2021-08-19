Todd Staub Acquires 1,328 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Stock

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) CAO Todd Staub bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.59 per share, for a total transaction of $24,687.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,210 shares in the company, valued at $59,673.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UTZ stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

UTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 286,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,266 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 94,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,871 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 32.2% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.