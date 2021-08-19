Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $17,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,522,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $7,801,641.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,902 shares in the company, valued at $16,050,913.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

NYSE SNOW opened at $280.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion and a PE ratio of -73.68. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

