BTR Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,180 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

