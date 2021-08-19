S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 51.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $430.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

