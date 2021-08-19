SNS Financial Group LLC Invests $209,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Chemours by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in The Chemours by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024 in the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CC opened at $33.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.99. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

