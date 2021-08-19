SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $70,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth $82,000. 47.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34. Clovis Oncology has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Clovis Oncology Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.