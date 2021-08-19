Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $319,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTRK opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Ontrak, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $392.86 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTRK. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

