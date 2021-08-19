Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $951,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 80.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

NYSE:WY opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

