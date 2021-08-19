Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Buys Shares of 2,800 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex stock opened at $83.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

