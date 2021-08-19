Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $885,000 Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 54,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

NYSE:MRK opened at $77.79 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $196.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

