Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Allstate by 79.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate stock opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup cut The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on The Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.17.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.