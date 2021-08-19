Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $13.91 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,573 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.