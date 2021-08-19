Huntington National Bank Has $7.73 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $272.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

