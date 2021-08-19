Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,540 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 117,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.16.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.