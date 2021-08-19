Gems (GEM) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One Gems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market capitalization of $400,918.23 and approximately $9,447.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gems alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00055853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $376.29 or 0.00847359 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00102497 BTC.

About Gems

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.