Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.
NYSE KSS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
Featured Story: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.