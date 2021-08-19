Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Earnings Results

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

NYSE KSS opened at $51.85 on Thursday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.77. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

