Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $261.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.