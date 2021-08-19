Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.030-$6.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.10 million-$911.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $920.20 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.180 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $83.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.21. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

