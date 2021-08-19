Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,610 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $50.84 on Thursday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $28.24 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

