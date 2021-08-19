iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,311,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.68. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

