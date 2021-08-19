RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $1,047,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

