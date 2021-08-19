Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after buying an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after acquiring an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $105.40 and a 52-week high of $174.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.92%.

DOV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

