Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 208,923 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 347.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 208,923 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $893.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.23.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.