Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,325 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $13,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after purchasing an additional 130,965 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after buying an additional 151,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

