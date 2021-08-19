Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,649 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $9,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.96.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

