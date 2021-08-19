Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 2,653 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,755,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $239.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $244.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.31.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

