SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $521.87 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.52. The stock has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

