KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $15.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $66,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 19,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $270,968.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,446 shares in the company, valued at $796,453.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,027 shares of company stock worth $608,922. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KVH Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,306,846 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

