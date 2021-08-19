SNS Financial Group LLC Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,206.7% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

