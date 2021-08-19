Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 566 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,510 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 549,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $217,279,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 279.5% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $446.21 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $455.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

