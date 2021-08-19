MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) issued its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MICT stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07. MICT has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Get MICT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MICT were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on MICT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

MICT Company Profile

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.