Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,121,100 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 60,698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 905.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $0.44 price target on shares of Telecom Italia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAOF opened at $0.43 on Thursday. Telecom Italia has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

