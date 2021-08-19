Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Receives C$205.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$205.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KXS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$190.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$181.91 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 52-week low of C$124.05 and a 52-week high of C$223.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,662.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,894,343.73. Also, Senior Officer Megan Paterson sold 5,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$175.62, for a total transaction of C$878,116.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,608 shares in the company, valued at C$809,272.17. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,849.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

