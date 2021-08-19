Brokerages Anticipate TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) to Post $3.05 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.94 and the highest is $3.16. TopBuild reported earnings of $2.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $10.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $13.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.78.

BLD stock opened at $214.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.98. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

