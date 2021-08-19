Analysts Set AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) PT at $1,554.00

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,554.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,613.80 on Thursday. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $1,085.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,666.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,549.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

