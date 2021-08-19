Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TBXXF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

About Turmalina Metals

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco Project consisting of approximately 3,399 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

