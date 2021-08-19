Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TBXXF stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71. Turmalina Metals has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
About Turmalina Metals
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.