PARSIQ Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $72.70 million and $1.41 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.54 or 0.00411886 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.94 or 0.00952043 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

