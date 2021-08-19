Short Interest in Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Decreases By 20.0%

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $7.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.49. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.20 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 28.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

