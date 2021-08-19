TerraUSD (UST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158.59 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $158.59 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006123 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007011 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,231,425,060 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

