ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 43.4% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $11.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 74% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

