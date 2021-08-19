$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $36.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 27,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

